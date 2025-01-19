Trump Holds DC Rally Welcoming Him Back

Back in Washington for the first full day since his victory, President-elect Trump attended a series of events on Sunday, capped by a celebratory rally of his supporters at Capital One Arena. Earlier, he placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery—a tradition for presidents about to be inaugurated, the New York Times reports. Trump began the day with a private breakfast with Republican senators at Blair House, across the street from the White House. After the rally, he's scheduled to speak at a candlelight dinner, per the AP.
Performers at the rally included Kid Rock, who worked Trump campaign slogans into his act and led chants of "Let's go, Brandon," the MAGA insult of President Biden. The Village People and Billy Ray Cyrus also were on the bill. Speakers included actor Jon Voight, who praised the president-elect, and Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who largely criticized Biden administration policies. Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, and Dana White also were scheduled to address the crowd before Trump does, per NBC News.