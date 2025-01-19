Trump Holds DC Rally Welcoming Him Back

Back in Washington for the first full day since his victory, President-elect Trump attended a series of events on Sunday, capped by a celebratory rally of his supporters at Capital One Arena. Earlier, he placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery—a tradition for presidents about to be inaugurated, the New York Times reports. Trump began the day with a private breakfast with Republican senators at Blair House, across the street from the White House. After the rally, he's scheduled to speak at a candlelight dinner, per the AP.