Trump: God Saved Me So I Can Save America

"The golden age of America begins right now," President Trump said Monday at the start of his first speech as the nation's 47th president. In his roughly 30-minute address after being sworn into office, Trump repeated a similar theme over and over: "From this day on, America's decline is over." A sampling of lines, via the Hill, CNN, the New York Times, and the AP:

"My life was saved for a reason," Trump said, referencing the July assassination attempt against him. "I was saved by God to make America great again."

The US, he said, is a nation willing to spend "in the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders." Trump said he would immediately declare a national emergency at the southern border, send troops there, and send back "millions and millions" of undocumented migrants.

He said the US will recognize only two genders, "male and female." He also promised to "forge a society that is colorblind and merit based."

"We will drill, baby, drill."