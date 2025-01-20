Trump: God Saved Me So I Can Save America

President delivers his first speech as the 47th president
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2025 11:40 AM CST
Trump: 'America's Decline Is Over'
President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.   (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

"The golden age of America begins right now," President Trump said Monday at the start of his first speech as the nation's 47th president. In his roughly 30-minute address after being sworn into office, Trump repeated a similar theme over and over: "From this day on, America's decline is over." A sampling of lines, via the Hill, CNN, the New York Times, and the AP:

  • "My life was saved for a reason," Trump said, referencing the July assassination attempt against him. "I was saved by God to make America great again."
  • The US, he said, is a nation willing to spend "in the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders." Trump said he would immediately declare a national emergency at the southern border, send troops there, and send back "millions and millions" of undocumented migrants.
  • He said the US will recognize only two genders, "male and female." He also promised to "forge a society that is colorblind and merit based."
  • "We will drill, baby, drill."

  • Trump called for a "revolution of common sense."
  • He faulted leaders in Los Angeles for the wildfires that "still tragically burn."
  • "The scales of justice will be rebalanced," said Trump. "The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end."
  • He said he would have a legacy as a "peacemaker." Along the same lines: "We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but by the wars we end and more importantly the wars we never get into."
  • He reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.
  • In his inauguration address eight years ago, Trump complained of an "American carnage."
(More Trump inauguration stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X