Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President

Donald John Trump is once again the president. The man who served as America's 45th leader became its 47th on Monday after being sworn at the Capitol Rotunda. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump, just after the court's Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath to Vice President JD Vance.

Expect a busy day of executive orders, on everything from immigration to DEI initiatives.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House before the swearing-in ceremony.

The 78-year-old Trump is the oldest president ever inaugurated, surpassing Biden's age four years ago by five months, notes the New York Times. VP Vance is 40.