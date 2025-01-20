Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President

His second term is underway
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2025 11:02 AM CST
Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President
President-elect Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.   (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Donald John Trump is once again the president. The man who served as America's 45th leader became its 47th on Monday after being sworn at the Capitol Rotunda. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump, just after the court's Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath to Vice President JD Vance.

