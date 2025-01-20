Politics / Trump inauguration Donald Trump Sworn In as 47th President His second term is underway By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 20, 2025 11:02 AM CST Copied President-elect Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool) See 10 more photos Donald John Trump is once again the president. The man who served as America's 45th leader became its 47th on Monday after being sworn at the Capitol Rotunda. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump, just after the court's Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath to Vice President JD Vance. Expect a busy day of executive orders, on everything from immigration to DEI initiatives. Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House before the swearing-in ceremony. The 78-year-old Trump is the oldest president ever inaugurated, surpassing Biden's age four years ago by five months, notes the New York Times. VP Vance is 40. (More Trump inauguration stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 10 more photos Report an error