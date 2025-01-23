Stocks Set First 2025 Record

The gains came during relatively calm moves for Treasury yields in the US bond market, the AP reports. Big swings there in recent months have been shaking the stock market, particularly when rising worries about inflation and the US government's heavy debt send Treasury yields higher. Treasury yields took a brief turn upward after President Trump began talking about the prospect of tariffs at the World Economic Forum, saying products made outside the US will be subject to a tariff, but they pulled back after he gave few details. Crude prices also sank after Trump called on oil-producing countries to reduce the price of crude, reducing worries about inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.64% from 4.61% late Wednesday, though it remains below its high from earlier this month.

On Wall Street, GE Aerospace flew 6.6% higher after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, which split from General Electric with two other companies last year, said orders for its airplane engines and services jumped 50% from a year earlier to $12.9 billion. Netflix was another strong force lifting the S&P 500. It rose another 3.2% after jumping 9.7% the day before following a better-than-expected profit report. Union Pacific chugged 5.2% higher after beating analysts' expectations for profit in the latest quarter. The railroad said that its workforce was more productive during the quarter and that its fuel consumption rate likewise improved. American Airlines lost 8.7% even though it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It said it may report a bigger loss for the first three months of 2025 than analysts expected. (More Wall Street stories.)