Musk's Latest Move Appears to Have Angered Trump Team

On Tuesday, President Trump announced "the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history"—Stargate, a $500 billion joint venture with Oracle, SoftBank, and ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Trump further called it a "tremendous" and "monumental" initiative. Elon Musk soon weighed in, and his remarks appear to have irked some members of Team Trump. On Tuesday, OpenAI tweeted about the "ambitious" project, with the AI firm boasting that "this infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world," reports CBS News .

Musk—who the AP notes has had yearslong friction with fellow OpenAI co-founder (and current CEO) Sam Altman—replied to that post with his own, stating, "They don't actually have the money," referencing OpenAI's vow to deploy $100 billion "immediately." In a follow-up tweet, Musk wrote that "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority." Altman soon jumped into the online fray, replying to Musk, "Wrong, as you surely know. ... [T]his is great for the country. i realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you'll mostly put [America] first."

Politico reports that some on Trump's team are now "furious" with Musk for undermining Trump's push for the project. "It's clear he has abused the proximity to the president," a Trump ally says. "The problem is the president doesn't have any leverage over him, and Elon gives zero f---s." The outlet notes it's "highly unusual" for an adviser to be publicly critical toward a sitting president or their initiatives as Musk was, and that some of Trump's allies have been concerned about how much access he seems to have to the president. "We are now working with him to make sense of his ideas—ideas are innovative," a White House official says. "Execution, not so much."

Steve Bannon, who used to be a top aide to Trump himself and is a big critic of Musk, says that Susie Wiles, Trump's new chief of staff, needs to "sit [Musk] down" and "sort it out immediately." Musk—who sued OpenAI last year, accusing it of betraying "its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits"—has since started his own AI venture, xAI, per the AP. As for the president, he's brushing off Musk's criticism. "He hates one of the people in the deal," Trump shrugged to reporters when asked about it.