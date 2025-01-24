Trump Begins First Trip, Says FEMA Might Be Axed

President Trump has begun the first trip of his second presidency with a stop in North Carolina to see areas that got slammed by Hurricane Helene. Later, he is visiting the Los Angeles area to see the damage from still-burning wildfires.

FEMA: In Asheville, North Carolina, Trump reiterated to reporters his plan to sign an executive order to overhaul—and maybe eliminate—the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reports USA Today. "FEMA has been a very big disappointment," he said, per the AP. "It's very bureaucratic. And it's very slow. Other than that, we're very happy with them." Trump said he would prefer that states take care of their own disasters. "Whether it's a Democrat or a Republican governor, you want to use your state to fix it and not waste time calling FEMA," he said, per CNN.