Trump Begins First Trip, Says FEMA Might Be Axed Trump is visiting North Carolina and California to assess disaster areas By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 24, 2025 12:08 PM CST President Donald Trump speaks to the media after he and first lady Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One upon their arrival at Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher, N.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Trump has begun the first trip of his second presidency with a stop in North Carolina to see areas that got slammed by Hurricane Helene. Later, he is visiting the Los Angeles area to see the damage from still-burning wildfires. FEMA: In Asheville, North Carolina, Trump reiterated to reporters his plan to sign an executive order to overhaul—and maybe eliminate—the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reports USA Today. "FEMA has been a very big disappointment," he said, per the AP. "It's very bureaucratic. And it's very slow. Other than that, we're very happy with them." Trump said he would prefer that states take care of their own disasters. "Whether it's a Democrat or a Republican governor, you want to use your state to fix it and not waste time calling FEMA," he said, per CNN. California: Before his stop in California, Trump said Friday that he wanted "two things" from the state—a voter ID law and the redirection of water from the northern part of the state to the south, per USA Today. "After that, I will be the greatest president California has ever seen." Trump has repeatedly accused California officials of refusing to allow water to flow to the south, but as the Wall Street Journal finds that things aren't quite that simple.