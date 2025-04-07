Here's How Journalist Got on White House Signal Chat

Multiple sources have come forward to explain how President Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added Atlantic reporter Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat on Signal in which airstrikes on Yemen were discussed. The timeline the sources, who were briefed on the White House's internal investigation into the matter, laid out for the Guardian and CBS News:

Back in October, Goldberg emailed the Trump campaign asking for a comment regarding an article about the then-candidate's feelings toward injured military service members.

The campaign wanted to loop in Waltz, so Trump's then-spokesperson Brian Hughes copied and pasted Goldberg's email, including the signature block containing the journalist's phone number, into a text message that he then sent to Waltz.