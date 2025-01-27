Bill Gates: My Divorce Is 'Mistake I Regret the Most'

Bill Gates is making the rounds plugging his upcoming autobiography, Source Code My Beginnings, and he tells the Wall Street Journal that he is sure he would be placed on the autism spectrum were he a child in school today. "There's a bit of a pattern match there," he says, referring to his childhood years. "I didn't behave in a standard way." He talks about being slow to socialize, for example, and his tendency to rock back and forth. On the flip side, he had a "deep concentration" that allowed him to excel in math and science, and, of course, the burgeoning world of computers. Other nuggets: