Celebrity / Melinda Gates Melinda French Gates: Epstein Gave Me 'Nightmares' Bill's ex says she hated that her husband met with the man By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 3, 2022 10:20 AM CST Copied Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates pose together in Kirkland, Wash., in 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (Newser) – Melinda French Gates' full interview with Gayle King of CBS Mornings aired Thursday, and it reveals more details about her divorce and her future: Not friends: French Gates said she and Bill have a "working relationship" now, but that's about it. While they are "friendly," they're not friends. "Friends is a different word for me," she said, per CBS News. "And, you know, that might come over time. But for me, there's still healing that needs to happen. Certainly, I wish him well. I don't wish him harm." Epstein: French Gates made clear she viewed Jeffrey Epstein with disgust despite her husband's relationship with him. "I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no," she said, per TMZ. She met him only once. "I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she noted. French Gates called Epstein "abhorrent" and "evil personified" and said she had "nightmares about it afterwards." Dating: The 57-year-old billionaire said she has begun dating again. "I'm dipping my toe in that water a little bit," she said, per People. She divulged not details but said the water is "interesting, at this point." The ex: As for reports of numerous affairs on the part of her husband, those are "questions Bill needs to answer," said French Gates. (Read more Melinda Gates stories.)