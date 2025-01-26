Graham Splits With Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

Asked Sunday if he's OK with President Trump's pardons of rioters convicted of violently assaulting officers who were defending the Capitol, a staunch ally answered "No." Appearing on CNN, Sen. Lindsey Graham said: "When you pardon people who attack police officers, you're sending the wrong signal to the public at large. And it's not what you want to do to protect cops." The South Carolina Republican said he also disagreed with outgoing President Biden's pardons of his family members, the Hill reports, and the commutation of the life sentence of Leonard Peltier in the 1977 killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota.

"I think most Americans, if this continues ... will revisit the pardon power of the president," Graham said. A Democratic senator agreed with Graham about the pardons and commutations issued by both presidents on NBC's Meet the Press. "What it says now to the Trump family and to President Trump's kids: They can engage in any kind of malfeasance, criminality, graft, whatever, and they can expect a pardon on the way out the door," California Sen. Adam Schiff said, per NBC News.

Vice President JD Vance had said this month that he didn't support pardons for all. "Obviously, if you committed violence on that day, you shouldn't be pardoned," he said, per the AP. But on Sunday, Vance said on CBS' Face the Nation that Trump and his aides had carefully reviewed the individual cases of Capitol rioters and "made the right decision" on all of them. (More presidential pardon stories.)