In Unusual Move, Florida Republicans Defy DeSantis

In Florida, it's game on between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's Republican lawmakers. In a stunning rebuke to DeSantis, who was once floated as the Republican successor to President Trump, Florida lawmakers on Monday gaveled in a special session called by the governor to help carry out Trump's aggressive immigration agenda—and then within minutes gaveled out again, summarily tossing out the governor's proposals. Moments later, the chambers' Republican leaders called their own special session, ignoring some of the governor's asks and instead presenting their own sweeping immigration bill, the AP reports.

Monday's statehouse showdown would have been unthinkable in years past, when DeSantis wielded power over the Republican-controlled Legislature like no other governor in recent Florida history—helping him make the state the envy of conservative activists across the country. But as DeSantis approaches the end of his second term, his grip on state lawmakers is loosening. State Republican leaders—Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez—rejected DeSantis' immigration proposals, but not because they don't want to crack down on immigration. "Special sessions should be used sparingly," Perez told his members. "They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines."

The governor's proposals included punishing officers with criminal charges if they didn't enforce the measures and creating a database to track people who send money to their families outside the US. Albritton called the moves unconstitutional, and said he wouldn't ask officers to violate the law. "Sometimes leadership isn't about being out in front of an issue," Albritton said. "It's about following the leader you trust. I trust President Trump." Lawmakers' allegiance to Trump is written into the name of the 75-page proposal—the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy or TRUMP Act. DeSantis said in a post on the social platform X that he was glad lawmakers were considering many of his ideas, but called their proposed legislation "substantially weaker." (More Ron DeSantis stories.)