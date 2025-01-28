Trump on DeepSeek: Chinese AI App Is a 'Wake-Up Call'

President Trump weighed in on DeepSeek, the Chinese startup currently shaking up the world of artificial intelligence with its new AI assistant. Responding to the app's massive popularity and the resulting impact on tech stocks, Trump said this "should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win." He added, per Forbes, that this should push American companies to "[come] up with a faster method of AI, and much less expensive method." DeepSeek is a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and its quick ascendance to the top of the Apple store downloads chart had those in both politics and tech in the US talking about what the country must do to ensure it stays ahead of other nations in the AI space, the Washington Post reports. Multiple US tech stocks were down Monday, with some industry leaders losing tens of billions on paper.