Trump on DeepSeek: Chinese AI App Is a 'Wake-Up Call'

President Trump weighed in on DeepSeek, the Chinese startup currently shaking up the world of artificial intelligence with its new AI assistant. Responding to the app's massive popularity and the resulting impact on tech stocks, Trump said this "should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win." He added, per Forbes, that this should push American companies to "[come] up with a faster method of AI, and much less expensive method." DeepSeek is a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, and its quick ascendance to the top of the Apple store downloads chart had those in both politics and tech in the US talking about what the country must do to ensure it stays ahead of other nations in the AI space, the Washington Post reports. Multiple US tech stocks were down Monday, with some industry leaders losing tens of billions on paper.
While the Biden administration instituted measures to block AI development in China, such as limiting its access to chips used in AI projects, the White House Office of Science and Technology said via a spokesperson that those policies failed to keep China away from American tech, and allowed the current gains we're seeing. While the Trump administration has yet to make known what it plans to do regarding AI policy, Trump has separately said he will place tariffs on foreign-made computer chips, which could further complicate the situation as US tech companies rely quite a bit on chips made in Asia. (More DeepSeek stories.)