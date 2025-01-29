Trump Order Calls Out 'Mutilation' of America's Youth

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at cutting federal support for gender transitions for people under age 19, his latest move to roll back protections for transgender people across the country. "It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," Trump said in a statement, per the AP . The order, titled "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," reads in part:

The order directs federally-run insurance programs, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, to exclude coverage for such care—which the Wall Street Journal reports includes puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries—and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice. Hospitals and universities that receive federal money and provide the care could see that funding yanked.

Medicaid programs in some states cover gender-affirming care. But at least 26 states have adopted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits, including one over Tennessee's ban that's pending before the US Supreme Court. The new order is likely to be challenged in court. The executive order "defies science and facts, and threatens access to essential healthcare," said Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson. Proponents of such care as well as medical associations say that absent such treatments, transgender youth can experience harms including depression and suicide.

story continues below

The push is the latest by Trump to reverse policies by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care. On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service. Hours after taking office last week, Trump signed another order that seeks to define sex as only male or female, not recognizing transgender, nonbinary, or intersex people or the idea that gender can be fluid. That's already resulted in the State Department halting issuing passports with an "X" gender markers. (More President Trump stories.)