Police: Man Went to Capitol to Kill Hegseth, Johnson

24-year-old surrenders, saying security kept him away from officials
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 28, 2025 6:55 PM CST
Police: Man Got to Capitol With Molotov Cocktails
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, is welcomed to the Pentagon on Monday by Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. chairman of the Joint Chiefs.   (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

A Rhode Island man who entered the US Capitol on Monday carrying knives and two Molotov cocktails planned to kill House Speaker Mike Johnson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, prosecutors' court filings say. Ryan English surrendered to Capitol Police and told officers his plan, Politico reports. He said he made the Molotov cocktails using 50ml Absolut Vodka bottles, into which he put cloths soaked in hand sanitizer, the federal prosecutors wrote.

English, 24, was in custody Tuesday and due to appear US District Court in Washington, per the Washington Post. The filings say that English realized after entering the Capitol he'd be unable to reach any of the officials because of security and that he considered setting himself up to be killed by officers. He's charged with unlawful transportation of a firearm and bringing an incendiary device into the Capitol, per Politico. (More US Capitol stories.)

