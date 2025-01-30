FBI Pick Patel Breaks With Trump on J6 Pardons

Kash Patel, nominee to be the next FBI director, is known for his fierce loyalty to President Trump. But early in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Patel split with Trump on a high-profile issue—the sweeping pardons issued to all those in the Capitol riot, including those convicted of assaulting police officers.

"I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement," Patel said when asked by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin about the pardons, reports CBS News. It's the most high-profile "rebuke" of the pardons within MAGA to date, notes Axios.