Politics / Potomac plane crash Trump Blames DEI for Role in Plane Crash But he also says the 'people in the helicopter should have seen where they were going' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 30, 2025 11:50 AM CST "We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas," President Trump said Thursday, referring to Wednesday night's plane crash in the Potomac. Among those opinions and ideas: Helicopter: The president at one point laid blame on the military helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet, reports the Washington Post. "The people in the helicopter should have seen where they were going," Trump said at a news conference. "I can't imagine people with 20-20 vision not seeing what's happening up there." Controllers: Trump also appeared to fault air traffic controllers, saying "the warnings were given very very late," per the New York Post. Buttigieg: The president also went after former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a big way. "Do you know how badly everything's run since he's run this Department of Transportation?" he asked, per the New York Times. "He's a disaster." Buttigieg ran the agency "right into the ground with his diversity," Trump added, highlighting a main theme of the news conference. Obama, Biden: Trump also criticized the Obama administration, saying he inherited air traffic controllers of poor quality in 2017. "I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary," he said, before accusing former President Biden of lowering the standards again with an "FAA diversity push." The Times notes that Trump cited no evidence for any of his claims and acknowledged that the investigation into the crash had just begun. Doubling down: The Guardian notes that when a reporter pressed Trump on why he faulted DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) issues for the crash, he responded: "Because I have common sense and unfortunately a lot of people don't. We want brilliant people doing this. This is a major chess game at the highest level." Tripling down: Vice President JD Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also spoke at the news conference and echoed Trump's DEI comments, per NBC News. Vance, for example, claimed without evidence that people "were turned away because of the color of their skin" from air traffic controller posts. (All 64 people on the American Airlines plane and three more aboard the a military helicopter it collided with are feared dead.)