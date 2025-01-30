Trump Blames DEI for Role in Plane Crash

"We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas," President Trump said Thursday, referring to Wednesday night's plane crash in the Potomac. Among those opinions and ideas:

The president at one point laid blame on the military helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet, reports the Washington Post. "The people in the helicopter should have seen where they were going," Trump said at a news conference. "I can't imagine people with 20-20 vision not seeing what's happening up there." Controllers: Trump also appeared to fault air traffic controllers, saying "the warnings were given very very late," per the New York Post.