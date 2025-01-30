Fire Chief: We Don't Think Anyone Survived Plane Crash

The fire chief in DC delivered the unwanted update Thursday morning that was growing more and more inevitable after Wednesday's plane crash into the Potomac River: Nobody is believed to have survived, reports NBC News.

"We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," said John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation's capital. "We don't believe there are any survivors."

A total of 64 people were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 when it collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport. Three people were aboard the military chopper. This would be the deadliest US plane crash in 24 years, reports the AP.

Search teams found the body of the plane upside down in waist-deep water, broken into three sections. They also found the wreckage of the helicopter.