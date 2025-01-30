Fire Chief: We Don't Think Anyone Survived Plane Crash

All 64 people aboard American Airlines jet, and 3 on Army helicopter, are feared dead
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2025 7:15 AM CST
DC Fire Chief: 'We Don't Believe There Are Any Survivors'
Signs display an "Emergency Alert" at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The fire chief in DC delivered the unwanted update Thursday morning that was growing more and more inevitable after Wednesday's plane crash into the Potomac River: Nobody is believed to have survived, reports NBC News.

  • "We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," said John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation's capital. "We don't believe there are any survivors."
  • A total of 64 people were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 when it collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport. Three people were aboard the military chopper. This would be the deadliest US plane crash in 24 years, reports the AP.
  • Search teams found the body of the plane upside down in waist-deep water, broken into three sections. They also found the wreckage of the helicopter.
(Figure skaters were aboard the plane.)

