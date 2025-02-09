Silicon Valley's Anti-'Woke' Drive Isn't an 'Anomaly'

Anyone who's just now picking up on a real right-wing vibe from today's Silicon Valley set probably hasn't been paying too close attention to the tech bros over the past few decades—because hints of "technofascism" have been popping up in that demographic for years. So says Becca Lewis in her latest column for the Guardian, arguing that Mark Zuckerberg's recent gushing over "masculine energy" and Elon Musk's rants on X about the "woke mind virus" aren't some kind of "blip or an anomaly." Instead, Lewis writes, they're part of "a crescendo of forces central to the tech industry, and the current wave of right-wing tech titans are building on Silicon Valley's foundation." Lewis writes that the tech industry's "reactionary foundations were baked in almost from the beginning," stretching back to the 1990s, with conservative investor and writer George Gilder behind much of that reaction.