Study: Climate Change Will Wipe Almost $1.5T Off Home Values

Property values in America will take a $1.47 trillion hit from climate change over the next 30 years, according to a new study from First Street. The financial risk modeling company says the net losses will come from "soaring insurance costs and shifting consumer preferences," with Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, New Orleans, and Sacramento likely to see the biggest spikes in insurance costs, Axios reports. According to First Street, the places likely to be hit hardest by climate change could see population declines as well as sinking property values, including California's Fresno County and two coastal New Jersey counties, reports the Wall Street Journal.

First Street predicts that average home-insurance premiums will rise nearly 30% over the next 30 years and the number of people considering climate change risks when moving will rise more then tenfold, to around 55 million. Jeremy Porter, First Street's head of climate implications research, says home price gains will outpace the climate-related losses in some areas that are risky but popular, the Journal reports. "They just won't gain as much as they would have without the climate risk," he says. "There's a large number of communities that are going to be disproportionately impacted."

Porter says that instead of "mass migrations," many people are trying to reduce risks without moving too far. "People are leaving Southeast Houston to go to Northwest Houston, because it's higher ground," he says. Abrahm Lustgarten at ProPublica notes that in the Los Angeles-area community of Altadena, devastated by the Eaton Fire, the cost of rebuilding and insurance might make the formerly middle-class area unaffordable. He sees Altadena as a harbinger of "a future in which no one but the rich owns their own homes, where insurance is a luxury good and where renters pay a monthly toll to large private equity landowners who may be better suited to manage that risk." (More climate change stories.)