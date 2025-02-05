How 7 Countries Reacted to Trump's Gaza Plan

President Trump's unexpected proposal that the US take control of Gaza and empty its population into Egypt and Jordan met with swift reaction, among them objections that it violates international law and falls under the category of a war crime, reports the New York Times. "The scale of such an undertaking, the level of coercion and force required, hence the gravity, make this a straightforward crime against humanity," says Janina Dill, the co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict. The International Criminal Court defines the use of force "against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of another State" as a crime. A look around: