How 7 Countries Reacted to Trump's Gaza Plan

By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2025 12:00 PM CST
Palestinians hold a defaced picture of President Trump while protesting against his latest statements regarding the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

President Trump's unexpected proposal that the US take control of Gaza and empty its population into Egypt and Jordan met with swift reaction, among them objections that it violates international law and falls under the category of a war crime, reports the New York Times. "The scale of such an undertaking, the level of coercion and force required, hence the gravity, make this a straightforward crime against humanity," says Janina Dill, the co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict. The International Criminal Court defines the use of force "against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of another State" as a crime. A look around:

  • Israel: The most immediate reaction came from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who was standing in the same room as Trump. "You say things others refuse to say," he responded, per the AP. "And after the jaws drop, people scratch their heads and they say, 'You know he's right.'"
  • From inside the US: A bipartisan group of lawmakers weighed in, reports NBC News. "We'll see what the Arab world says, but you know, that'd be problematic at many, many levels," said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was a little less delicate, calling the plan "deranged," "nuts," and "a magnet for trouble." Per Fox News, GOP Sen. Rand Paul said, "I thought we voted for America First. We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers' blood."
  • Palestinian PM: Mohamad Mustafa released a statement after meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty that called for the accelerated rebuilding of and aid for Gaza "without moving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip."

  • Russia: The Kremlin backed the creation of a Palestinian state, but spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Middle East settlement can only take place on a two-state basis. We support it and believe that this is the only possible option."
  • Germany: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "it is clear that Gaza—along with the West Bank and east Jerusalem—belongs to the Palestinians." Further, "A displacement of the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not just be unacceptable and against international law. This would also lead to new suffering and new hatred." Germany is a fierce ally of Israel, notes the AP.
  • France: The Foreign Ministry said the plan "would constitute a grave violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, a major threat to the two-state solution, and a factor of major destabilization for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as the entire region."
  • Turkey: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Trump's comments were "unacceptable."
