Manhunt Underway After Mass Shooting in Ohio

A manhunt is underway after a shooting left one person dead and several injured at a warehouse in Ohio late Tuesday. New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones identified the suspect as Bruce Reginald Foster III, who he said had been at work at the cosmetics warehouse "for some time" before opening fire in "a targeted type of attack" around 10:30pm, per the AP . He added there were no reports of a confrontation or dispute. One employee was confirmed dead, while five others were taken to the hospital, Jones said, calling it "a heartbreaking and tragic situation." Around 150 workers were evacuated to a nearby building, per NBC News .

Police had yet to identify a motive and were still searching for Foster as of Wednesday morning. He had fled the KDC/One cosmetics facility by the time officers arrived, CNN reports. Jones said police have "a general description of the ride that he got," though he did not provide details. The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Jones said officers were checking addresses associated with him and don't believe he poses a threat to the general public, per the AP. A handgun was recovered at the scene of what is the 26th mass shooting in the US so far this year. (More mass shootings stories.)