Plan to Create World's No. 3 Automaker Takes a Turn

The deal to create the world's No. 3 automaker is not a glide path, sources tell the Wall Street Journal. Nissan and Honda announced their intention to merge in late December, in what would be a new holding company with each automaker as an equal subsidiary. But sources say Honda is now advocating for a new structure in which Nissan—which is on much rockier financial footing—is a subsidiary of Honda. Nissan is reportedly not willing to go in that direction, and Kyodo News' sources say Nissan is ready to walk away from the negotiating table. After news of the reported roadblock broke, Nissan said in a statement that it is "in the stage of advancing various discussions" with Honda. "We plan to establish a direction and make an announcement around mid-February." More: