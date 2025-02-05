Money / Nissan Plan to Create World's No. 3 Automaker Takes a Turn Honda reportedly wants to reshape the deal, Nissan is reportedly unhappy By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 5, 2025 11:40 AM CST Copied Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, center, and Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, right, leave after a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) The deal to create the world's No. 3 automaker is not a glide path, sources tell the Wall Street Journal. Nissan and Honda announced their intention to merge in late December, in what would be a new holding company with each automaker as an equal subsidiary. But sources say Honda is now advocating for a new structure in which Nissan—which is on much rockier financial footing—is a subsidiary of Honda. Nissan is reportedly not willing to go in that direction, and Kyodo News' sources say Nissan is ready to walk away from the negotiating table. After news of the reported roadblock broke, Nissan said in a statement that it is "in the stage of advancing various discussions" with Honda. "We plan to establish a direction and make an announcement around mid-February." More: In what the Journal describes as indicative of who is thought to need the deal more, Nissan's shares sank nearly 5% on the report, while Honda closed up 8.2%. The Journal reports there has been "some skepticism" about the plan from the get-go due to the companies' divergent corporate cultures. Honda has historically installed engineers as its leaders, while Nissan has typically put sales leaders at the top. The New York Times reports Honda has predicated the deal on Nissan making progress on its restructuring plans, but after doing its own analysis, found Nissan's moves lacking. CNN reports Nissan's profits in the six months ending in September cratered 94% year-over-year. At the time, Nissan said it would reduce its manufacturing output by 20%, leading to 9,000 layoffs. The Times' view on the ramifications should the deal fall apart: It "was viewed as a lifeline for Nissan in particular. Honda retains a profitable two-wheeler business, but both automakers are struggling under the weight of the difficult and expensive transition toward electric and software-laden vehicles." (More Nissan stories.) Report an error