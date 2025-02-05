Trump: 'The US Will Take Over the Gaza Strip'

President Trump's remarks about permanently resettling Palestinians from Gaza before his meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House were widely described as "provocative"—but they were soon overshadowed by his post-meeting remarks. "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we'll do a job with it too," Trump said at a news conference with Netanyahu. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings." The BBC reports that the remarks "elicited several gasps from reporters."

Trump pledged to "create an economic development that will supply an unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Politico reports. Asked about the US controlling Gaza for an extended period, Trump said, "I do see a long-term ownership position," per the AP. "Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land," he added. He said the US could send troops to the area if necessary. Trump said a redeveloped Gaza could look like the "Riviera of the Middle East." Last year, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, said, "Gaza's waterfront property could be very valuable."

Trump said "Palestinians, mostly" would live in the redeveloped Gaza, but it would be "an international, unbelievable place" that would attract "the world's people," the AP reports. Netanyahu praised the idea as "something that can change history" and said Trump is

"the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House." The New York Times reports that pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the White House, chanting "Donald Trump belongs in jail" and "Palestine is not for sale." (More Gaza stories.)