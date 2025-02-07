'Drizz' Is the 'Accidental' Head of the FBI

It's not yet clear if Kash Patel will clear the bar of his Senate confirmation hearings to become the next director of the FBI, but in the interim, an "accidental" chief has been holding the fort down. That's how the New York Times describes Brian Driscoll, a veteran agent it says "has become an improbable symbol of quiet resistance toward the Justice Department's campaign to single out FBI employees who investigated the Jan. 6 riot." The Times notes the "accidental" part came in when the 45-year-old Driscoll, known as "Drizz" to pals, was mistakenly named on the White House website as the acting director soon after President Trump's inauguration.

Driscoll, who'd been the special agent in charge of the FBI's Newark Field Office for just a week, took over the FBI's top spot on Jan. 20 after Paul Abbate, who'd been ex-Director Christopher Wray's deputy and set to take over the job, announced he was retiring. Driscoll was a surprise runner-up, as Robert C. Kissane, the top counterterrorism agent in New York and now Driscoll's acting deputy director, was widely thought to be the top choice in lieu of Abbate, per the AP. "Rather than correct the error, the administration left it," the Times notes of Driscoll's seemingly inadvertent promotion.

On Jan. 31, Driscoll rebuffed a DOJ order that he help purge the FBI of staffers who helped investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol—including himself, notes NBC News—writing in a memo that "we are going to follow the law, follow FBI policy, and do what's in the best interest of the workforce and the American people—always." That pushback has endeared him to many in the agency's rank and file.

Memes featuring Driscoll are also circulating, including one that says, per the Times: "What would Drizz do?" While he's still at the bureau's helm, Driscoll has been talking up the FBI's recent achievements, including via a video statement released earlier this week. "We will never take our eyes off of our mission: protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution," he says in the video. (More FBI stories.)