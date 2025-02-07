Kanye in Trouble Again: Another Antisemitic Rant

Earlier this week, Kanye West revealed he has autism, not bipolar disorder as he'd thought, and it appeared he was well on his way to possibly sunnier days, a more accurate diagnosis in hand. That spark of hope lasted all of 48 hours, as the 47-year-old rapper went on an online bender that started Thursday evening and continued into Friday morning, reports Variety . West's first post in the tweetstorm on X simply read," FREE PUFF," an apparent reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's in custody awaiting his May trial on racketeering and sex trafficking.

From there, West's mostly all-caps rants picked up steam, interspersed with posts hawking T-shirts and pushing music videos. His most eyebrow-raising posts were reminiscent of the antisemitic posts that got him into trouble in 2022, and the most recent ones didn't hold back. Among them: "Hitler was sooooo fresh," "CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER," "IM A NAZI," and "I LOVE HITLER." He also noted that he was "never apologizing for my Jewish comments," per Variety.

West also mentioned in his posts that X owner Elon Musk stole his "Nazi swag" and defended his own wife, Bianca Censori, after her nude red-carpet look at Sunday's Grammys, per People. The Anti-Defamation League, an NGO dedicated to fighting antisemitism, pushed back immediately on Ye's posts. "Here we go again," the ADL wrote on X. "Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny." The group added: "We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate." (More Kanye West stories.)