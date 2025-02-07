Report: UK Issues Unprecedented Demand for Apple Data

The UK has reportedly issued a demand to Apple that is so secret it would be illegal for the company to reveal it. The Washington Post, citing several people briefed on the situation, reports that the British government has ordered Apple to create a "back door" that would allow authorities to view the encrypted cloud data of Apple users worldwide. The order "requires blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not merely assistance in cracking a specific account, and has no known precedent in major democracies," the Post reports.