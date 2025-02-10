Army May Resurrect 'Fort Bragg'

Fort Liberty has only been known as such for about 18 months, and if President Trump has his way, its moniker won't live much longer. As NBC News reports, Army officials are considering reverting the military installation's name back to Fort Bragg after it was changed as part of an initiative to remove Confederate names from bases. That's in line with Trump's views: During his first term, he vetoed a bill that was later overridden by Congress seeking to rename Defense Department installations with Confederate links, and during his most recent campaign, he promised to revert back to Fort Bragg.

"We get elected, I'm doing it," he said at a campaign event in October. "We did win two world wars from Fort Bragg, right? So this is not a time to be changing names. We're going to get it back." Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also on the record as being opposed to the name changes, which he called "a sham" and "garbage." But in order for Fort Bragg to resurface, Stars and Stripes notes that a 2020 law, which banned the Defense Department from naming any assets after anyone or anything associated with the Confederacy, would have to be struck. Gen. Braxton Bragg was a North Carolinian Confederate leader who also served in the Mexican-American War. (More Fort Bragg stories.)