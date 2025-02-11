Jet Owned by Motley Crue Singer Collides With Aircraft

One person was killed and others were injured when a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another jet Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said. Neil's jet was landing at the airport when it veered off the runway and collided with another parked plane, Neil's representative Worrick Robinson, IV, said in a statement. There were two pilots and two passengers on Neil's plane, but he was not among them, the AP reports. "Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," Robinson said.

The arriving jet veered off the runway and collided with the Gulfstream 200 jet that was parked, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport. It appeared that the primary landing gear of the arriving jet failed, resulting in the collision, she said. Kuester said four people were on the arriving jet, which had come from Austin, Texas, and one person was in the parked plane. Two people injured in the collision were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. He said they were working to recover the body of the person killed in the collision. (Prior to this, there were three major US aviation disasters over the past two weeks.)