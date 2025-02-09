Dog Man Holds Off Debuts

DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man chased its own tail on a quiet winter weekend at the box office, repeating as the top movie in theaters. The animated Universal Pictures release, adapted from Dav Pilkey's popular graphic novel series, collected $13.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Both new releases—the Ke Huy Quan action movie Love Hurts and the Valentine's Day-themed slasher Heart Eyes—were left nipping at the heels of Dog Man, the AP reports. Hollywood often largely punts Super Bowl weekend to the small screen, focusing on pitching its blockbusters in trailers for the huge football audience on TV.

Dog Man plunged 62% in it second weekend. But with a production budget of $40 million, the film has already tallied $54.1 million domestically in two weeks. Coming in second was Spyglass Media Group's Heart Eyes, released by Sony and made for $18 million. The horror-rom-com mashup earned $8.5 million from 3,102 locations. Reviews have been good for the film directed by Josh Ruben and starring Oliva Holt and Mason Gooding. Audiences were less impressed, giving it a "B-" CinemaScore. Love Hurts, an action comedy from 87North Productions, debuted with a paltry $5.8 million in 3,055 theaters. In his first big role since his Oscar-winning comeback in Everything All at Once, Ke Huy Quan stars as a mild-mannered real estate agent with a hitman past. It, too, was modestly budgeted at $18 million. Audiences mostly rejected the movie, giving Love Hurts a "C+" CinemaScore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.