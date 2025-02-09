Emergency Arab Summit to Address Trump's Gaza Idea

Egypt announced Sunday that it will host an emergency summit of Arab leaders to address "new and dangerous developments" after President Trump proposed resettling Palestinians from Gaza, a plan that sparked alarm and anger in the Middle East. Egypt's foreign ministry said the Arab League meeting will be held Feb. 27 in Cairo at the request of Palestinians, NPR reports. The statement said high-level meetings to discuss Trump's announcement already have been held in Arab nations, per the AP.
Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia—all US allies—are opposed to the plan, per CNBC, though Trump said they'll come around. Trump suggested displacing Palestinians and turning Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East" during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last week. Also on Sunday, Israeli forces withdrew from a key corridor in Gaza in keeping with terms of the ceasefire, per the AP.