Listeria With Your Doughnuts, Anyone?

America may run on Dunkin', but it'll have to run somewhere else temporarily for some of the eatery's sweet treats. The doughnut and coffee chain is just one of the parties affected by a recall of about 2 million baked goods nationwide, spurred by fears of possible listeria contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration , the voluntary product pullback, which was initiated on Jan. 7 and updated on Wednesday, is tied to products manufactured by FGF Brands, which People notes is a pastry manufacturer that distributes its goods in the US and Canada.

The New York Times notes that the recalled products, which were manufactured before Dec. 13, include French crullers, coffee rolls, eclairs, and a mix of raspberry, chocolate, and Bavarian-style doughnuts. It's not clear if any illnesses have yet been tied to the listeria issue. Symptoms of listeria—a foodborne bacterial illness that can be especially dangerous for newborns, older individuals, and those who are pregnant—include fever, chills, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, and convulsions.

An FGF Brands statement notes that no doughnuts or food contact surfaces "ever tested positive for listeria," and that all of its doughnuts currently on shelves "are completely safe to eat," as "the voluntary recall was completed over a month ago ... and does not implicate anything that is currently, or was recently on the market." It adds that the recall "was a precautionary measure based on [non-product-related] findings" at one of their US doughnut factories. See a complete list here of the recalled products. (More listeria stories.)