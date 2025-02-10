Whales, Humans Follow the Same 'Law'

Researchers have discovered that humpback whales and humans have something fundamental in common: Their songs, like our language, follow the same statistical pattern, reports the Smithsonian Magazine. Details:
- The law: All human languages adhere to a principle known as Zipf's law. Meaning, "the most frequent word in a language is twice as frequent as the second most frequent, three times as frequent as the third, and so on," per Phys.org.
- The whales: Researchers broke down eight years' worth of whale recordings into segments seen as the equivalent of words: "otherworldly grunts, shrieks and moans," per Scientific American. They translated these into alphanumeric codes—"one year they might do grunt grunt squeak, and so we'll have AAB, and then another year they might have moan squeak grunt, and so that would be CBA," researcher Jenny Allen of Australia's Griffith University tells New Scientist.