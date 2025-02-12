Trump's Border Czar Now in Feud With Vatican

US border czar Tom Homan immediately pushed back after Pope Francis issued a major rebuke Tuesday to the Trump administration's plans for mass deportations of migrants, the AP reports. Homan, a Catholic, said Francis should fix the Catholic Church and leave US border protection to his department. "He wants to attack us for securing our border. He's got a wall around the Vatican, does he not?" Homan told reporters in a video from The Hill posted on X. "So he's got a wall around that protects his people and himself, but we can't have a wall around the United States."