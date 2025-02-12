After Trump's Ultimatum, Netanyahu Issues His Own

It seems Israel might be on board with US President Trump's Hamas ultimatum . Trump gave the militant group until noon Saturday to release all remaining Israeli hostages or, he warned, "all hell" would break loose. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Hamas that same deadline, the BBC reports, though it's not clear if he was referring to all 76 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas. Trump's threat came after Hamas accused Israel of violating terms of the ceasefire agreement and said it would delay the next hostage release . Meanwhile, there is increasing urgency in Israel to see all the hostages returned after the latest hostages were released in an emaciated state .

After meeting with his security council, Netanyahu said, per NPR, that if the hostages are not released on his timeline, "the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will resume intense combat until Hamas is decisively defeated." Sources say three hostages are expected to be released Saturday as previously scheduled, and Israel wants six more released "a few days later"—those would be the hostages who were always planned to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, but on this timeline, they'd be released faster than originally planned. It's not clear whether Netanyahu's Tuesday statement was intended to indicate more than that must be released by Saturday. Hamas says it continues to be committed to the ceasefire agreement.