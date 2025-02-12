Hello Incandescent Bulbs, Goodbye Low-Flow Toilets?

President Trump has made it clear he's bringing back plastic, and it seems he may also want to bring back incandescent lightbulbs and less efficient toilets. He announced Tuesday that he will order the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back standards for lightbulbs and water-using appliances to the ones that were in place during his first presidential term, Reuters reports. Trump has previously criticized energy-efficient lightbulbs and toilets, USA Today reports:

In 2019, he said that energy-efficient lightbulbs made people look orange. "The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good," he said at the time.