Hello Incandescent Bulbs, Goodbye Low-Flow Toilets?

President Trump has made it clear he's bringing back plastic, and it seems he may also want to bring back incandescent lightbulbs and less efficient toilets. He announced Tuesday that he will order the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back standards for lightbulbs and water-using appliances to the ones that were in place during his first presidential term, Reuters reports. Trump has previously criticized energy-efficient lightbulbs and toilets, USA Today reports:
- In 2019, he said that energy-efficient lightbulbs made people look orange. "The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good," he said at the time.
- That same year, he complained that thanks to low-flow toilets, Americans were forced to flush "10 times, 15 times as opposed to once."
It was actually Republican President George HW Bush who first introduced high-efficiency toilet standards in 1992, but then-President Biden embraced new standards during his term, including capping water usage for appliances including sinks, showers, washing machines, and dishwashers. Under Biden, the Department of Energy also implemented a plan to begin phasing out energy-inefficient lightbulbs by 2028, but in his announcement, Trump said he plans to bring back "common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS." (More President Trump
