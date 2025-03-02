Kim Jong Un Has an Illegal Source of Cash: Tuna

It's no secret that North Korea sends workers abroad to earn cash for the regime in violation of UN sanctions, reports the New York Times. But a new report from a human rights and environmental group uncovers one such operation in unusual detail within the tuna fishing industry. The Environmental Justice Foundation out of London found that a dozen Chinese vessels made use of what amounts to the forced labor of North Korean fishermen between 2019 and 2024, per the Guardian. Details:

Some of the fishermen were forced to remain at sea for up to a decade, usually getting transferred to another ship as the one they'd been working on prepared to dock at a port. If their ship did dock, the North Koreans were typically not allowed to leave it or use mobile phones, per the AP.