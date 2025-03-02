Trump-Zelensky Meeting Left Murkowski 'Sick to My Stomach'

Democrats in Congress were highly critical of President Trump and Vice President Vance after their contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, when the US side berated the visitor over his handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. "Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posed on X. "Trump and Vance tag teamed Zelensky," said Rep. Chuy Garcia, per Axios . "Truly shameful conduct that the world is seeing. Embarrassing." Many Republicans were harder on Zelensky than on Trump and Vance, with some suggesting both sides looked bad. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took a different path.

"I know foreign policy is not for the faint of heart," the Alaska Republican posted on X, "but right now, I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and US values around the world." The debacle capped off a week that began, Murkowski pointed out, the Hill reports, "with administration officials refusing to acknowledge that Russia started the war in Ukraine." Sen. John Curtis and Rep. Don Bacon were among the Republicans who voiced disappointment without naming names, per Politico. "Diplomacy and statesmanship seem to have been checked at the door of the Oval Office today," Curtis posted on X. It was "a bad day for America's foreign policy" Bacon said, adding that Russia "hates us and our Western values." (More Lisa Murkowski stories.)