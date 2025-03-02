Captain America Drops but Not Out of First Place

Captain America: Brave New World kept falling but still hovered above all others at a weak weekend box office. The latest Disney-Marvel offering brought in another $15 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday, the AP reports, when most of Hollywood's attention was on the Oscars. The Anthony Mackie-led film opened strong at about $120 million on a three-day weekend last month but plunged to $28.2 million last week in one of the most significant second-week drops for a Marvel movie. It's earned $163.7 since its release.

The weekend's only significant new release, Focus Features' Last Breath, earned just $7.8 million. The based-on-a-true-story adventure starring Woody Harrelson, Simi Liu, and Chris Lemons is about a routine deep-sea diving mission that goes wrong when a young diver is stranded some 300 feet below the surface. It got strong reviews, with Lindsey Bahr of the AP praising the "white-knuckle experience" and "pure suspense and anxiety" it brings. At No. 3 was Oz Perkins' The Monkey, which brought in $6.4 million for a two-week total of $24.6 million. It's among the strongest openings for indie distributor Neon, whose film Anora and director Sean Baker could make a major mark at the Oscars later Sunday.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.

