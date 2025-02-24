World / Volodymyr Zelensky Trump Joins G7 Call With Zelensky French President Macron also takes part from the White House By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 24, 2025 12:39 PM CST Copied President Trump, left, speaks as he greets France's President Emmanuel Macron before a news conference at the White House, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) It's been a busy day of international news because of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. Some new developments: President Trump—joined at the White House by visiting French President Emmanuel Macron—took part in a G7 call that included European leaders as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. "Everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital 'Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal' between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump repeated his claim that the war "would never have started" if he were president at the time. Trump told reporters that he expected Zelensky to visit the White House in the next week or so, apparently to sign the aforementioned deal, reports the BBC. He also said he planned to meet in person with Vladimir Putin in the near future. In the Truth Social post, he said he was in "serious discussions" with Putin on ending the war. Zelensky said he had a "very good conservation" with Trump during the G7 call, reports the Kyiv Independent. He reiterated that he thinks NATO membership for his country is the best guarantee of peace, per the New York Post. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit on Monday to Ukraine to show support, reports the CBC. Zelensky was hosting a number of world leaders for the anniversary. (More Volodymyr Zelensky stories.) Report an error