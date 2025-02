One of the most well-known environmental activist groups in the world says it will face bankruptcy if a judge fails to rule in its favor in a trial beginning Monday in conservative North Dakota. Greenpeace faces a $300 million civil lawsuit brought by Dallas-based Energy Transfer, which accuses the group of orchestrating protests over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in 2016 and 2017. Here's what to know:



Energy Transfer argues its financing prospects were harmed and crucial equipment was damaged in clashes with protesters opposed to the 1,170-mile pipeline, which now carries oil from North Dakota to Illinois, per the New York Times.

The lawsuit filed in North Dakota state court accuses Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace International of trespass, defamation, conspiracy, and tortious interference with business. It also says the group spread false and malicious claims that Energy Transfer was treating protesters aggressively and desecrating burial grounds, per the Washington Post.