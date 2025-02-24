US Sides With Russia Over UN Resolution on War

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia for the war in Ukraine on Monday, though the US joined Moscow in voting against the measure, reports the Washington Post. Others in the "no" camp included North Korea and Belarus. The final vote on the resolution put forth by Ukraine—which calls for all occupied territory to be returned—was 93-18, with 65 abstentions.

The US attempted to pass a separate resolution calling for an end to the war without blaming Russia, but the assembly added language to that effect, per the AP. That one passed 93-8, with 73 abstentions, including the US once the amended language was added. The resolutions, which come on the three-year anniversary of the war's start, are not legally binding.