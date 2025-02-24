World / Russia-Ukraine war US Sides With Russia Over UN Resolution on War America votes against measure condemning Moscow for Ukraine war By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 24, 2025 11:46 AM CST Copied The scene at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. Screens show Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivering a statement. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia for the war in Ukraine on Monday, though the US joined Moscow in voting against the measure, reports the Washington Post. Others in the "no" camp included North Korea and Belarus. The final vote on the resolution put forth by Ukraine—which calls for all occupied territory to be returned—was 93-18, with 65 abstentions. The US attempted to pass a separate resolution calling for an end to the war without blaming Russia, but the assembly added language to that effect, per the AP. That one passed 93-8, with 73 abstentions, including the US once the amended language was added. The resolutions, which come on the three-year anniversary of the war's start, are not legally binding. The original US draft resolution acknowledged "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia." It did not mention Moscow's invasion. By contrast, the Ukrainian resolution cites "the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) Report an error