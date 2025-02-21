Report: Trump's Ukraine Mineral Deal Has Been 'Improved'

The Trump administration is still pushing for a deal for mineral rights in Ukraine after disagreements over the issue led to a very public falling out between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. The Wall Street Journal reports that the administration has doubled down on demands for Ukraine to sign away rights to hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of rare earth minerals and other strategic minerals, though Zelensky has complained that the proposed deal doesn't come with security guarantees. "They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal," national security adviser Mike Waltz said Thursday.

Negotiations. Sources tell Axios that the administration has given Ukraine an "improved" draft of a minerals deal, and Zelensky's aides have urged him to sign it to avoid further confrontation with Trump. One source says there was "significant improvement in the recent draft and it is in conformity with Ukrainian law."