'Economic Blackout' Takes Aim at Corporate Greed on Friday

Better move now to fill up your car's tank and grab your milk and bread. There's an "economic blackout" on the way, in protest of surging prices and corporate greed, and the event's organizers want as many consumers as possible to close their wallets Friday.

A call to action asks Americans to not make any purchases at any major retailers (think Amazon, Target, Walmart), either online or in person, from midnight on Thursday through midnight Friday, per Axios. Participants are also requested to not fork over money for gas or fast food, or to use credit or debit cards for nonessential items. Exceptions: For food, meds, or other emergency supplies, blackout organizers ask that you buy from small local businesses if possible.