'Economic Blackout' Takes Aim at Corporate Greed on Friday

Better move now to fill up your car's tank and grab your milk and bread. There's an "economic blackout" on the way, in protest of surging prices and corporate greed, and the event's organizers want as many consumers as possible to close their wallets Friday.
- Ground rules: A call to action asks Americans to not make any purchases at any major retailers (think Amazon, Target, Walmart), either online or in person, from midnight on Thursday through midnight Friday, per Axios. Participants are also requested to not fork over money for gas or fast food, or to use credit or debit cards for nonessential items.
- Exceptions: For food, meds, or other emergency supplies, blackout organizers ask that you buy from small local businesses if possible.
- Who's leading this? The People's Union USA, which calls itself a grassroots group that focuses on "fairness, economic justice, and real systemic change," appears to be in charge. It was founded by New York dad John Schwarz, who has been making the push for the Feb. 28 event on social media. "For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice ... that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle just to get by," Schwarz said in a Feb. 18 video posted to Instagram, per CBS News. "For one day, we are going to finally turn the tables."
- Celebrity endorsements: Stephen King, John Leguizamo, and Mark Ruffalo are among the stars encouraging the public to take part.
- Further protests: The People's Union USA says it has other protests scheduled in the near future, including weeklong blackouts for individual retailers like Amazon and Walmart. USA Today also lists other independent demonstrations, including a freeze on spending within the Latino community amid the federal government's freezing of DEI initiatives.
- The aftermath: It's obviously dependent on how many people take part in Friday's event, but if it takes hold, it could lead to longer-term "widespread consumer shifts," per Newsweek. "If it evolves beyond a symbolic protest, it could create further disruptions, affecting not just these companies but the broader retail sector," Kevin Thompson of 9i Capital Group says. He notes that the "immediate financial impact of a single-day boycott is likely to be minimal, as consumers may compensate by purchasing more in the days before or after" the boycott. "However, the significance lies in the message rather than the actual financial loss."
