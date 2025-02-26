Politics / Tulsi Gabbard Gabbard: 100 Intel Officers Fired for 'Brazen' Conduct New national intelligence director calls for their termination by Friday over explicit chats By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 26, 2025 8:16 AM CST Copied Tulsi Gabbard listens to President Donald Trump as she is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon) More than 100 intelligence officers across 15 agencies will be fired, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday—but this is no cost-cutting move. Gabbard said she issued a directive to terminate them for participating in sexually explicit conversations on a government chat tool. The New York Times reports the National Security Agency's "Intelink" messaging platform was supposed to be used by employees to discuss "sensitive security matters." A DNI rep said on X that Gabbard has sent a memo to all intelligence agencies instructing them to identify the employees who were a party to the "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chats and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances by Friday. More: The chats: Fox News reports chat logs allegedly showed employees "discussing their experiences with gender-reassignment surgery, artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, polyamory, and pronoun usage." The Times reports transcripts were first shared Monday by conservative activist Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman at the City Journal. From Gabbard: In a Tuesday interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Gabbard had this to say: "They were brazen in using an NSA platform intended for professional use to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior. And they were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable? Certainly not over the last four years, certainly not over the last 10, maybe 20 years, and we look at some of the biggest violations of the American people's trust in the intelligence community." (More Tulsi Gabbard stories.) Report an error