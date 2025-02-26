Gabbard: 100 Intel Officers Fired for 'Brazen' Conduct

More than 100 intelligence officers across 15 agencies will be fired, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday—but this is no cost-cutting move. Gabbard said she issued a directive to terminate them for participating in sexually explicit conversations on a government chat tool. The New York Times reports the National Security Agency's "Intelink" messaging platform was supposed to be used by employees to discuss "sensitive security matters." A DNI rep said on X that Gabbard has sent a memo to all intelligence agencies instructing them to identify the employees who were a party to the "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chats and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances by Friday. More: