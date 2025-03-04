Zelensky: It's 'Time to Make Things Right' After US Clash

Things continue to move quickly in regard to the Russia-Ukraine war. One day after President Trump paused US military aid to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has put forward what the Washington Post calls the "framework for a partial ceasefire" with Russia. The Ukrainian president also called his White House clash with President Trump "regrettable" and said it's "time to make things right," per Reuters.

First steps: Zelensky said the first stages in ending the war "could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky," meaning an end to long-range attacks via missile and drone. "Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree [on] a strong final deal," he wrote in a lengthy post on the X platform.