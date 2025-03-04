Zelensky: It's 'Time to Make Things Right' After US Clash

Ukraine leader offers partial ceasefire deal with Russia
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 4, 2025 10:57 AM CST
Zelensky: It's 'Time to Make Things Right' After US Clash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Lancaster House in London on Sunday.   (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Things continue to move quickly in regard to the Russia-Ukraine war. One day after President Trump paused US military aid to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has put forward what the Washington Post calls the "framework for a partial ceasefire" with Russia. The Ukrainian president also called his White House clash with President Trump "regrettable" and said it's "time to make things right," per Reuters.

  • First steps: Zelensky said the first stages in ending the war "could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky," meaning an end to long-range attacks via missile and drone. "Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree [on] a strong final deal," he wrote in a lengthy post on the X platform.

  • The clash: "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," he wrote. "It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."
  • A thank-you: Zelensky made a point to thank the US for its previous support, notes the BBC. "We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," he wrote. Vice President JD Vance in particular had accused him of being ungrateful. In his post, Zelensky also stressed that he was eager to work "under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts." He added, "Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."
  • Mineral deal: Zelensky also said Ukraine remained ready to sign a mineral rights deal with the US, which he'd been expected to do on Friday before the falling-out with Trump and Vance.
