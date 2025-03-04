Millie Bobby Brown Is Calling Out Her Bullies

A Stranger Things star is lashing out at how she's being depicted in the media, calling out individuals by name. Millie Bobby Brown recently debuted a new '90s-style blond hairstyle as part of the press blitz for her upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State, but not everyone loved her look, with one publication snarking that the 21-year-old actor looked "aged far beyond her young years," per CNN . The outlet notes other tabloid headlines and comments about Brown, including "What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?" and "Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone's mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA."

In a social media post on Monday, Brown went after those reactions. "This isn't journalism. This is bullying," she said. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse." The recently married Brown noted she's been acting since she was 10. "I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me," she lamented. "Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1."

Brown then proceeded to name specific articles and their authors, as well as other well-known personalities, calling herself "a target" of "people who are so desperate to tear young women down." She ended with: "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing." One person mentioned, comedian Matt Lucas, has already offered up his apology after comparing Brown to one of the characters from a series he used to write, saying he wanted to add "some context," per the Independent.

story continues below

"Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain," Lucas posted on Instagram on Monday, speaking to Brown. "There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases." Lucas added he thought Brown is "terrific" and "brilliant," and that he was "mortified" to be involved in the commotion. (More Millie Bobby Brown stories.)