Trump Slams Zelensky for Saying Peace Deal Is Far Away

Days after his White House clash with Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump slammed the Ukrainian leader for saying a deal to end the war with Russia is "very far away." In a post Monday on Truth Social , Trump said it was the "worst statement" Zelensky could have made, "America will not put up with it for much longer!" and "This guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing." He doubled down on his remarks at a White House news conference hours later, saying Russia wants to make a deal and "certainly, the people of Ukraine want to make a deal," the Washington Post reports.

"Now, maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long," Trump said. "That person will not be listened to very long." Zelensky said Sunday after a summit with European leaders in London that a peace deal with Russia is "still very, very far away" because a European-led plan is in the early stages, but he believes there is a "strong enough partnership" with the US for support to continue despite the disagreement with Trump, the BBC reports.

Zelensky said he was still ready to sign a minerals deal with the US. Trump said Tuesday that he hadn't given up on the "great deal" and that he will speak about it during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, the AP reports. Trump said he spoke to numerous European leaders over the weekend about ending the war, CNN reports. "Most of them are friends of mine, the heads of state, the heads of the various countries," he said. "Four prime ministers and five presidents called me over the last two days, and they want to work it out."