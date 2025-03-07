Bad News If You Start Sneezing Once the Weather Warms

If your nose starts to run and your eyes start to itch as soon as spring hits, break out the Kleenex—allergy season isn't getting shorter anytime soon. In fact, it's getting longer in many cities across America, according to Climate Central's new analysis, which points the finger at climate change as a driver for this extended misery.

Findings: The research group looked at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data from nearly 200 US cities, from 1970 through last year, and found that the "freeze-free growing season"—the period of consecutive days with minimum temps above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which Axios notes is used as a proxy for allergy season—has grown longer over that 50-year-plus span in 172 of those cities, or 87% of them. Those affected cities saw 20 days on average tacked on to their freeze-free periods.