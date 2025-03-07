Musk, Rubio Had Volatile Exchange in Trump Meeting

President Trump made a surprise move on Thursday by reining in Elon Musk during a last-minute Cabinet meeting. The upshot is that Trump informed his secretaries that they, and not Musk, would be in charge of cuts within their departments going forward. So just what happened at the meeting? The New York Times reports that Musk had heated exchanges with frustrated Cabinet members, most notably Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Details and related coverage:

Rubio: The story by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reports that Rubio and Musk argued back and forth, with Musk accusing Rubio of not making enough cuts, and an "incensed" Rubio accusing him of lying. The secretary asked Musk if he should rehire 1,500 staffers who took early buyouts, which would then allow Musk to stage another mass firing of them. Finally, Trump broke in and said Rubio was doing a "great job."