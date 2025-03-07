Harris Has a Big Decision to Make

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seriously considering running for governor of California , according to reporting from Politico and CBS News . Harris reportedly told an attendee of a pre-Oscars party last weekend that she would decide whether to run for governor by the end of the summer, Politico reports, noting that meshes with recent conversations in which Harris told supporters and allies that she planned to make a decision in the coming months. Term limits prevent California Gov. Gavin Newsom from running for reelection when his second four-year term concludes in 2026.

Candidates have until early March 2026 to file the necessary paperwork. "Harris' entry into the race could dissuade other Democrats from launching bids of their own," CBS reports.

"She would start as the clear favorite," says Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, which found 57% of California voters would support Harris for governor, per Newsweek. But Harris might have higher goals. She's also said to be debating whether to run for president again in 2028. According to CBS, she's also working on books about her time in politics while largely staying out of the public eye. (More Kamala Harris stories.)